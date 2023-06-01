Watch Live
PTI’s Pervez Khattak leaves party office

He was member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's core committee
Samaa Web Desk Jun 01, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak on Thursday announced quitting party office.

He was a member of PTI’s core committee and party’s KP president.

He said this in a presser in Islamabad alongside former speaker of National Assembly (NA), Asad Qaiser.

Pervez Khattak said that he had already condemned May 9 incidents and announced quitting party office.

“I will decide my future after consulting the workers. The propaganda being done about me is unjust,” he said and added that he has taken the decision after deliberation.

Earlier, PTI Chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, alleged that members of the PTI negotiating committee have been prevented from leaving the location where they were invited for talks unless they announce their disassociation from the party.

