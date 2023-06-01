Martyr of polio team attack laid to rest with full military honours

The funeral prayer of the Pakistan Army martyr, who sacrificed his life while successfully thwarting the terrorist attack on a polio team in North Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honours in his native town in Mardan district on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the funeral prayer of Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman, (age 25 years), who embraced Shahadat on May 31 while fighting gallantly against terrorists during the attack on the polio team in North Waziristan, was offered first at Bannu and later at his native town.

Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman while offering the ultimate sacrifice, ensured the safety of all members of the polio team.

A large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers, civil government officials, relatives of the Shaheed and public attended the funeral prayer.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute against nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent to spoil hard-earned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its elimination,” the ISPR said.