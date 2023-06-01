SBP-held forex reserves drop another $102 million

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,513 million as of May 26 while reserves held by the central bank reached US$4,090.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$102 million to US$4,090.7 million due to external debt repayment in the week ending on May 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5,422.3 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on May 19, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,731.1 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$4,193 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$5,538.1 million.