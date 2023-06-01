Videos » Straight Talk Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Jun 01, 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Centre to review legislation aimed at trimming CJ’s powers SBP-held forex reserves drop another $102 million Oppo, Qualcomm unveil MR Glass Developer Edition for custom app creation Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Dr Fawzia meets her sister Aafia Siddiqui after two decades PIA Boeing 777 ‘impounded’ in Malaysia over lease dispute Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori