PM directs FBR to stop illegal sale of tobacco products

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to completely stop the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.

While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tobacco Company, the PM said steps should be taken on emergency basis against the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.

He also ordered that installation of track and trace system in all the cigarette factories in the country should be ensured by July 15.

He said that the smuggling of cigarettes should be stopped, adding nobody would be allowed to cause loss to the national exchequer.

He said strict action should be taken against those involved in selling of smuggled cigarettes and tobacco or those products on which taxes were evaded.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Chairman FBR and high ranking officials attended the meeting.