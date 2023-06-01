Wont’ take establishment long to move from plan A to B, Imran warns PDM

**Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, has alleged that members of the PTI negotiating committee have been prevented from leaving the location where they were invited for talks unless they announce their disassociation from the party. He also warned the ruling coalition of the nature of the country’s establishment **

In his virtual address, Imran Khan announced his intention to file a reference against the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as well as to defamation suit for his mala fide intentions.

He expressed that his arrest in a fabricated corruption scandal was an attempt to tarnish his international reputation.

He also expressed concern that such actions might negatively impact fundraising efforts for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) and Namal University.

PTI chairman appealed to human rights organisations worldwide to raise their voices against the illegal detention of thousands of PTI workers.

He claimed that due legal procedures were not being followed, and detained activists were being subjected to abysmal conditions without being presented before the courts.

He reiterated his demand for an independent inquiry into the incidents that occurred on May 9 including those on his side who were killed.

Addressing the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Imran Khan warned that he has been familiar with the establishment for the past 27 years and that it would not take long for them to shift from plan A to plan B.

He questioned why the PDM parties remained silent about the current state atrocities against PTI workers and supporters, reminding them that 95% of cases against PDM party leaders were filed during previous governments, not during PTI’s rule.

Imran Khan confidently stated that regardless of the challenges faced by PTI, they would emerge victorious in future elections.

He expressed his willingness to forgive everyone for their actions against him and his family once PTI returns to power.

However, he questioned what he would do when his party leaders and activists, who are suffering today, demand action against those currently in power.

The ex-PM revealed that he has been isolated, experiencing a media blackout and restrictions on visitors. Even my lawyers are intimidated now, he added.

Nevertheless, he questioned whether these tactics would make people forget about PTI.

He alleged that members of the negotiating committee had received invitations from the establishment but were being prevented from leaving the location until they publicly disassociate themselves from the party.

PTI chairman raised concerns about the benefits of isolating him for the country and whether those responsible were considering the future of Pakistan.

He claimed that such tactics were aimed at creating a hung parliament that could be easily controlled.

In a message to his workers, Imran Khan urged them to stand firm despite the difficult times.

He emphasised that such individuals would be remembered in history as those who stood for the country and made sacrifices for it.