Imran Khan claims members of PTI negotiating committee ‘kidnapped’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is addressing the supporters.

In his address, he announced filing reference against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman for his mala fide intentions.

Imran Khan said that involving him in the corruption scandal was to malign his reputation internationally. He added that such actions might affect his fundraising for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) and Namal university.

He appealed to the human rights organisations around the world to raise voice thousands of PTI workers illegally detained in jails.

He claimed that due legal formalities were not being followed and detained activists were not being presented before the courts apart from that they are being kept in abysmal conditions.

PTI chairman reiterated the demand for independent inquiry of May 9 incidents.

In a message to the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it has buttoned lips on the current state atrocities on PTI workers and supporters, Imran Khan warned that he has known the establishment for the last 27 years, and it would not take not for it to shift from plan A to plan B.

He asked the PDM parties when PTI government resorted to use of terrorism cases against them, recalling that 95% cases against the leadership of PDM parties were made in the previous governments, not when PTI was in power.

He challenged that nobody could claim that Imran Khan, as a prime minister, pressured them to carry out action against the opposition.

Imran Khan confidently expressed that whenever elections happen in the country and despite whatever is being done to PTI, they will emerge victorious.

He said that when PTI returns to power, he would forgive everyone on the actions taken against him and his family. However, he added that what he would do when his party leaders and activists suffering today would demand action against those in power today.

The ex-PM said that he has been isolated, from media blackout to barring people from visiting him. But, he asked if these tactics would make people forget PTI.

He claimed that the members of the negotiating committee received invitation from the establishment, but they have been ‘barred’ from leaving the location until they announce disassociation from the party.

He questioned if isolating him was beneficial for the country and those behind it are even thinking about the future of Pakistan.

PTI chairman said that such tactics are being applied to make a hung parliament which can easily be controlled.