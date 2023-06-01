Pakistan Junior Hockey Team still not paid daily allowance

Pakistan Junior Hockey Team reached final of Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman but were still not paid the daily allowance, Samaa TV reported on Thursday.

The visiting teams on international tours are usually paid $100 per member, which is equal to Rs 28,500 but Pakistan team’s members have not received anything.

Pakistani team had started the event on 23 March against Chinese Taipei and have played five matches in the event so far.

The Green shirts are still undefeated as they drew against arch-rivals India and defeated Thailand, Japan and Malaysia as well.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) members said that they had asked Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the funds many times but they did not receive anything, so they had to arrange the tickets and accommodation themselves.

The final match between Pakistan and India would start around 9:00 pm Pakistan time.