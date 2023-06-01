Shah Mahmood Qureshi takes decision about association with PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has firmly pledged his support to party Chairman Imran Khan, saying that he stands by him.

Qureshi’s commitment to the party and its leader was reaffirmed during a recent meeting held at Adiala Jail, where he met his daughter, Gauhar Bano Qureshi, and lawyer, Barrister Taimur Malik.

In a video shared by PTI’s official handle, Qureshi’s daughter conveyed his message to the PTI workers, stating, “I was, am currently, and will continue to stand by Imran Khan.”

Their discussions encompassed important legal consultations, particularly regarding Qureshi’s alleged illegal detention, with a significant hearing scheduled at the Rawalpindi Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) tomorrow.

Yesterday, the former PTI leaders, including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-MNA Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, met with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail.

The rumours ran rife that the party defectors had ‘convinced’ Qureshi to part ways with Imran Khan.

Earlier, while talking to journalists at his Zaman Park residence, PTI Chairman Imran Khan nominated party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the one who will hold the reins in case if he is arrested.