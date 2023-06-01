Oppo, Qualcomm unveil MR Glass Developer Edition for custom app creation

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has partnered with Qualcomm to launch the highly anticipated Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition.

Unveiled at California’s Augmented World Expo (AWE), the headset is specifically designed for developers, empowering them to dive into the realm of mixed reality (MR) and create tailored applications using extended reality (XR) technology.

With ambitions to surpass the dominance of smartphones, Oppo envisions mixed reality headsets as the next frontier in computing platforms.

Developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, the MR Glass Developer Edition harnesses the power of the Snapdragon XR2 Plus platform and offers advanced features like SUPERVOOC fast charging and heart rate monitoring.

Constructed with user comfort in mind, the Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition boasts a unique “through” view of reality, achieved through binocular VPT (Video Pass Through) technology and compact lenses.

With a 120Hz refresh rate and Meta-inspired “ring” controllers, the headset promises an immersive MR experience.

While commercial availability is not yet planned, Oppo aims to entice developers to create applications that will popularize mixed reality technology.

By joining forces with Qualcomm, Oppo is poised to compete with tech giants like Microsoft, Samsung, Xiaomi, and potentially Apple, as they venture into the realm of MR.

The Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition is set to be distributed in the second half of 2023 as part of the Snapdragon Spaces project through EnlightXR in China, opening doors for developers to shape the future of mixed reality applications.