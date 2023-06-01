Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Another PTI heavyweight taken into custody

Former Punjab CM arrested from his residence
Qazafi Butt | Asim Naseer Jun 01, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been arrested from nearby his residence - Zahoor Palace - in Lahore.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that Parvez Elahi was wanted by the anti-corruption unit.

He said that the former CM resisted his arrest and only opened the door of his vehicle when the personnel shattered the door glass.

The video footage captures a number of personnel, firmly restraining and escorting him towards the awaiting police vehicle.

A woman could also be seen in the video.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that besides the case registered by anti-corruption unit, the police also registered a case against Elahi on April 29.

He said that the police will initiate its investigation after the anti-corruption unit completes it probe.

The spokesperson said that Elahi was wanted by the police in 13 cases including those incorporating sections of terrorism.

