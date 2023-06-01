Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Jun 01, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Centre to review legislation aimed at trimming CJ’s powers Oppo, Qualcomm unveil MR Glass Developer Edition for custom app creation WhatsApp revolutionizes communication with voice status update feature Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular PIA Boeing 777 ‘impounded’ in Malaysia over lease dispute Dr Fawzia meets her sister Aafia Siddiqui after two decades Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori