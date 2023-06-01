Broad strikes as Ireland collapse at Lord’s

Stuart Broad ripped through Ireland’s top-order as the tourists slumped to 19-3 on the first morning of the lone Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

The veteran paceman took all three wickets to fall, including two in three balls as both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector fell for ducks.

Ireland’s collapse was all the more spectacular as they had looked relatively comfortable at 15-0 after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a green pitch and in overcast conditions that promised to aid the hosts’ quicks.

But Broad soon put England firmly on top, with Peter Moor – who didn’t bother with a review – plumb 1bw for 10 as he aimed across the line.

Number three Balbirnie, one of Ireland’s senior batsmen, then fell fot a five-ball duck when he edged Broad low to Zak Crawley at second slip in the seventh over.

And two balls later Ireland’s 19-2 became 19-3 when Harry Tector also exited for nought after he inexplicably clipped Broad of his pads straight to Matthew Potts at leg slip.

The very next delivery saw Ireland veteran Paul Stirling given out lbw.

But Stirling, who knows Lord’s well from his time playing for county side Middlesex, successfully reviewed Australian umpire Paul Wilson’s decision to spare himself a duck, with replays indicating the ball would have missed leg stump.

Broad, however, had still taken 3-8 in four overs.

England had rested seamers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson from this four-day fixture in order to ensure the pair were fully fit for the start of the Ashes series against Australia later this month.