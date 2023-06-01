Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Leaked specs point to powerful foldable flagship

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch on June 1, the complete specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have been leaked by renowned tipster SnoopyTech.

The leak reveals that the phone will come in three color options - Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta - and will be available in a single 8GB + 256GB configuration.

The external display is expected to be 3.6 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the main inner display will be a 6.9-inch full-HD+ posed screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage.

It will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide macro lens, as well as a 32-megapixel front camera.

Other notable features include a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support, IP52 rating, and connectivity options like 5G, WiFi 6E, NFC, and GPS. The official price is yet to be announced.