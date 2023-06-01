LHC orders police to present Khadijah Shah in court tomorrow

The Lahore High Court expressed displeasure for not producing designer and PTI activist Khadijah Shah after the expiry of her judicial remand, and ordered to produce her tomorrow.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the petition of Khadijah Shah’s father and former finance minister Salman Shah and husband Jahanzeb Amin.

SSP (Investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood appeared in court and filed a reply.

The court confirmed that the suspect was not presented for an extension in her remand.

“How will a remand be granted in this situation?” the judge asked.

The court expressed displeasure over not presenting Khadijah Shah in the court and inquired why she was not presented. It pointed out that the court order of May 31 was clear.

During the hearing, the SSP could not give a satisfactory reply to the court.

The petition has challenged the move of not producing Khadijah Shah, and sought her release.