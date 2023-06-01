Federal govt announces summer vacations

The federal government has announced summer vacations for all government schools, colleges, and universities across the country.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, all educational institutes will remain closed from June 10 to July 31.

However, during vacations, heads of educational institutions may be called in for administrative purposes.

The federal education system has advised conducting stock checks of institutions, repairing the furniture, and maintaining buildings during the holidays.