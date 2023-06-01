Al-Qadir Trust case: Written verdict issued in approval of Imran’s interim bail

The accountability court of Islamabad has issued its written verdict in the case of approval of interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the one-page decision.

The PTI chairman filed a bail application under Section 498 of the NAB Ordinance, the verdict says.

Imran Khan has expressed fear of arrest by the NAB. The Islamabad High Court directed to file bail application in three days, the decision says.

The PTI chairman’s bail was approved till June 19 in exchange for bail bonds of Rs500,000, it further says.

Imran Khan has been ordered to join the investigation on the invitation of the NAB.