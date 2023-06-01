Imran’s interview with BBC reveals his deceitful nature: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s interview with BBC was “a true reflection and mirror of the real face of a duplicitous and false character”.

On her official twitter handle, the minister wrote Imran as saying “If I were to be imprisoned, there would have been a consequential response,” adding that, in the next sentence he blamed the party workers and leaders for May 9 mayhem.

She added that former Prime Minister has filled the hearts and minds of his workers and party leaders with the poison of hatred for a year.

“He [Imran Khan] is now lying that he is not responsible for the violent acts,” she stressed.

Alluding to the interview, the Information Minister stressed that Imran Khan himself always indulged in wrongdoings, but whenever he was caught, he blamed others.

She added, from ‘one page’ to ‘I was powerless’, from ‘United States brought down my government’ to ‘Mohsin Naqvi brought down my government’, the liar has now finally put the blame of May 9 events on his party workers and leaders.

This exposes the true and a duplicitous character of the PTI Chairman, she regretted.

“It was a lesson for all those who had fallen victim to the misguidance and deception of the misguided Imran Khan,” she remarked.

She maintained that the PTI workers burnt Pakistan at the instigation of Imran Khan and damaged national dignity and desecrated martyrs memorials.

She further added that PTI chairman had crossed all limits of “honesty, law and trust”.