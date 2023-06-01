Special audio leaks body summons ex-CJP Nisar’s son, others

The special committee formed by the National Assembly to probe into audio leaks has decided to summon the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and others.

MNA Aslam Bhootani headed a session of the special committee formed by the National Assembly speaker to investigate the audio leaks.

Najam Saqib was summoned in the previous meeting also, why has he not reached, asked Bhootani.

Also Read: Audio leaks: IHC bars special committee from acting against Saqib Nisar’s son

Birjees Tahir suggested that if the former CJP’s son does not appear despite summons, then the committee should decide in accordance with the law and Constitution.

The National Assembly official said the court has also not declared the committee illegal. The committee formed by parliament is completely legal, they added.

If someone does not follow the committee orders then under the rules the body has the authority of a civil court.

After the first notice the committee can issue summons to the Najam Saqib, the Law Ministry representative said, adding if he does not appear then his warrants must be issued.

Also Read: Saqib Nisar’s son challenges NA speaker-formed audio leaks body

The special committee then decided to issue summons to Najam and two other people.

The committee also sought the bank account details of Najam and others.

On May 31, the Islamabad High Court has barred a special parliamentary committee from taking action against the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar over his alleged audio leaks.

The court had taken up Najam Saqib’s application against the special committee formed by the National Assembly speaker to probe into purported audio leaks.

The IHC stopped the committee from proceeding against Saqib Nisar’s son.