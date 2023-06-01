Huge blow for BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, his wife

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay at this stage an investigation against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover in a case of an alleged 810 million Indian Rupee fraud based on a complaint by the fintech unicorn.

According to NDTV, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also declined to direct the investigating officer to give an advance notice to the couple if he wanted their custody and asked them to file an anticipatory bail instead.

The judge issued notice on the petition by Mr Grover and his wife seeking to quash the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and asked the investigating agency as well as complainant BharatPe to state their stand.

The court issued notice on the application for stay of investigation as well.

“No case is made out at least at this stage for staying investigation in the matter. So far as advance written notice of arrest is concerned, petitioners are at liberty to adopt other remedies available to them in accordance with law,” the court said.

“File section 438 (of CrPC for anticipatory bail). Why should I get into my inherent power when there is a statutory power,” the court stated. Counsel for the petitioners contended that the FIR was based on malafides and the allegations pertained to matters relating to GST and management of the company, which they were anyway entitled to do as directors and they disclose no criminality.

It was said that the petitioners were involved in nurturing the company into a multi-crore entity and no fraud was reported by the statutory auditors.

What are BahararPe claims?

BharatPe alleged that Ashneer Grover and his family caused damages of about Indian rupee 810.3 million through illegitimate payments to bogus human resource consultants, inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input tax credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities, illegal payment to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain and destruction of evidence.

When Ashneer, his wife join and left BahratPe?

Madhuri Jain was the head of controls at BharatPe and was fired in 2022 after a forensic audit revealed several irregularities. Subsequently, Ashneer Grover resigned as CEO in March 2022.