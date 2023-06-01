IAF plane crashes in Karnataka, pilots safe

A Surya Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Thursday near Bogapura village in Chamrajnagar district in Karnataka. The incident happened during a routine training sortie.

The two pilots, including one lady pilot, escaped and ejected themselves from flight before the crash.

It is pertinent to note that last month, three people died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft aka flying coffins of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh, amid routine training sortie. The pilot escaped unhurt

Also, two weeks after the crash, the IAF decided to ground the aging fleet of Soviet-origin aircraft which have been involved in over 400 accidents since their induction.

The entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft had been grounded as the investigations into the May 8 crash are still on and the reason behind the crash is being probed.