Zardari spends another busy day in Lahore, likey to meet Shujaat

Former president Asif Ali Zardari continues his political activities in Lahore and is spending a busy day on Thursday also.

Zardari is scheduled to meet the PPP leadership from central Punjab and Lahore.

Sources say the PPP leader is expected to hold consultations with the Punjab leadership regarding the upcoming elections. Many political personalities of central Punjab are likely to join the PPP even today, they added.

Asif Zardari is also likely to meet with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat and other leaders.

He is set to stay in the Punjab capital for two more days, the sources said.

PPP leaders’ meeting

On the other hand, PPP leaders met with the party’s Central Punjab acting President Rana Farooq Saeed.

Those meeting Saeed included Ahmed Hassan, Khaleda Baloch, Ahmed Hassan Jandika and Asif Ali.

Saeed declared that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be made the next prime minister of Pakistan.

It is not possible to hold elections without political stability, he added.