Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor finally spoke out about the persistent pregnancy rumors surrounding his partner, Malaika Arora.

The actor attributed the spread of such false information to the clickbait culture prevalent in media today and expressed his disappointment with the propagation of negativity.

Arjun acknowledged that as public figures, their personal lives are often subject to scrutiny, but he emphasized the importance of journalists being responsible and verifying facts before publishing such sensitive news.

He urged the media to recognize their shared humanity and to approach their reporting with greater consideration.

While the couple has been open about their relationship, they have not confirmed any wedding plans.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son named Arhaan Khan. The two divorced in 2016.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in 2019 after dating for a number of years.

Wedding rumours of the two have been swirling for a while now, but neither Arjun, nor Malaika have confirmed, when or if they plan to marry.