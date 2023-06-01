Asad Umar’s interim bail approved in Gulberg plaza arson case

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has approved the interim bail of PTI leader Asad Umar till June 13 in the case of vandalism and arson at a tower in Gulberg, Lahore.

The bail was approved in exchange for surety bonds of Rs100,000. The court also ordered Asad Umar to join the investigation in the case.

The lawyer said they have come to know that Asad Umar is wanted in the case. He was in Islamabad on May 9, the lawyer added.

Asad has nothing to do with the vandalism and arson allegations, the lawyer maintained.

The proceedings were conducted by ATC judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar.

Asad Qaiser fears arrest

PTI leader Asad Qaiser has approached the Islamabad High Court over fears of arrest under Section 3 of the MPO.

The petition says party leaders are being arrested in various cases under the MPO following the incidents of May 9.

Qaiser said two baseless cases have been registered against him in which he has obtained bail. He expressed fears of arrest under the MPO.

The plea says the deputy commissioner should be ordered to submit details of proceedings under the MPO. The DC should also be ordered not to arrest Qaiser under MPO.

The petitioner says if his arrest is wanted then the reasons for it should be explained.