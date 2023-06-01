JI demands ban on PTI

The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. It says the PTI is not a political, but a terrorist party.

The party spokesman says the PTI should be banned, saying it is a threat to the integrity of the country.

He says Imran Khan has put Pakistan and its integrity at stake in his lust for power, adding the PTI chairman once again tried to incite his workers against the institutions by supporting the attacks on military installations.

Muhammad Aslam Ghauri said Imran Khan incited the youths of the country to attack the military installations in the name of freedom and then distanced himself from them.

Ghauri said today, the PTI chief is asking the US for help after staging a drama of ‘absolutely not’. Its audio has also come out before the nation, he added.