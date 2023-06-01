LPG prices cut by Rs37 per kg

In a move aimed at providing relief to the masses, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) took a commendable step on Thursday by reducing the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June 2023.

The decision, as per official notification, entails a substantial decrease of Rs37 per kilogram, bringing the new rate to Rs197.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the price reduction extends to domestic LPG cylinders as well.

The cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been slashed by a significant Rs438, now amounting to Rs2,321, it stated.

Furthermore, the revised pricing also benefits commercial users, as the price of commercial LPG cylinders has seen a considerable decrease of Rs1,686. The cost now stands at Rs8,933, which will be particularly beneficial for businesses utilizing LPG in their operations.

Late night, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a reduction of Rs5 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and Rs8 per litre in the price of petrol.

Following the second consecutive price cut, diesel will now be available at Rs253 per litre, while petrol will be sold at Rs262 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect from June 1 to June 15.

The price of light-speed diesel has also been reduced by Rs5 per litre, and it will be sold at Rs147.68 per litre.