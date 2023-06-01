Lawmakers may get higher development budget next fiscal year

Despite the economic difficulties in the budget of the current financial year, the proposal for an increase in the development funds for parliamentarians is likely to be accommodated.

In the new budget, Rs89 billion is likely to be proposed for the development budget of parliamentarians, with an increase of Rs19 billion as compared to the ongoing year.

In the current financial year, Rs70 billion were allocated for the development schemes of parliamentarians.

According to sources, this year’s development budget was revised to Rs111 billion.

In the new financial year, there is a proposal to allocate Rs99 billion for water resource projects, and Rs92 billion for NHA projects, the sources added.

The development budget for the newly merged districts in the new financial year is Rs55 billion, and Rs51 billion for power projects, according to the sources.

They also said the proposed budget for the Higher Education Commission is Rs44 billion. For the development schemes of railways, Rs32 billion have been proposed to set aside, as per sources.

The size of the development budget is estimated to reach Rs900 billion in the next financial year.