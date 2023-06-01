Govt ‘gears up’ to sign new loan deal with IMF

Preparations are underway to sign a fresh loan program with the International Monetary Fund through the caretaker government. The IMF will be contacted in August for a new agreement.

The ongoing loan program with the IMF is scheduled to end on June 30 and there is no possibility of its extension.

The economic team has started preparations to sign a new loan agreement with the IMF. The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Revenue Tariq Bajwa and the finance secretary are part of the team working on the new proposal.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the new loan agreement will be tougher than the current program, while the new bailout program will last for more than three years.

If a new agreement is not reached with the IMF, reportedly there is a serious risk of default by October.

By December, Pakistan will have to pay $9 to $11 billion and a total of $22 to $24 billion in the next financial year.