Elephant Madhubala diagnosed with blood parasite

After Noor Jehan, the elephant Madhubala has been diagnosed with a blood parasite.

The medical reports released on Thursday indicated that the sample from Madhubala still tested positive for Trypanosomes, although in very low numbers.

Additionally, piroplasmas were found in the red blood cells, it said.

The report suggested that two additional doses of Diminazine can be administered at an interval of approximately two weeks to effectively address the issue of Trypanosomes.

Immediate measures have been taken to initiate the treatment process for the ailing elephant.

To support and secure Madhubala’s future in order to not face the same fate as Noor Jehan, authorities have agreed to relocate her and establish a sanctuary for the three elephants in Safari Park, which should follow international standards.

The international wildlife experts will evaluate the suitability of this arrangement and will provide recommendations if needed.