Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Jun 01, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 1st June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Centre decides to review law trimming CJ’s powers Govt ‘gears up’ to sign new loan deal with IMF NA approves bill to end moon sighting controversy Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Khadija Shah tenders apology in video message ‘Tere Bin,’ receives Pemra warning, sparks uproar among audience Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori