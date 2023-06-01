Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack along Pak-Iran border

Two soldiers were martyred when a group of terrorists targeted a security forces’ checkpost in Singwan area in Kech district of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran border.

Since troops on the post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy exchange of fire ensued, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully, however during the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers were martyred.

The ISPR identified the martyred as Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq (34, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan district) and Sepoy Inayatullah (27, a resident of Jhal Magsi district).

The security forces launched an immediate sanitization operation in the area and are in touch with the Iranian authorities across the border as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.