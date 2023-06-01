Pakistani Rupee halts USD advance in interbank trading and open market

Pakistani Rupee bounced back in the interbank trading as well as in the open market trading wherein the American currency suffered heavy blows.

The US Dollar value dipped by 47 paisas in the interbank trading and reached Rs288 against the Pakistani Rupee while the USD decreased by record Rs11 in the open market amid hopes of pro-people budget yet to be presented on June 9th.

Tokyo shares rose Thursday as investors cheered US House approval of a bill to raise the nation’s debt ceiling while keeping their eye on the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.84 percent, or 260.13 points, to 31,148.01, while the broader Topix index rose 0.88 percent, or 18.66 points, to 2,149.29.