IHC seeks AGP’s assistance on recording, leak of private persons’ audios

The Islamabad High Court has issued a written order on the suspension of the summons issued to a former chief justice of Pakistan’s son by a special committee probing into audio leaks.

The court has sought the attorney general for Pakistan’s assistance on the recording and leak of telephonic conversations of private individuals.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar issued the seven-page order.

The order also directs to make the federation, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense and the PTA parties to the petition.

Notices have been issued to all the parties, including the National Assembly secretary, and they have been asked to submit their replies.

The Islamabad High Court has also appointed five amicus curiae on the petition, including Aitzaz Ahsan, Makhdoom Ali Khan, Raza Rabbani and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The court has asked if the Constitution and law allow secret recording of citizens’ calls. If there is permission, which authority can record the calls and under which mechanism, it further questioned.

It further asked what safeguards were in place to keep the audio recordings confidential and prevent their misuse.

If the recordings are not authorized, which authority will be held responsible for the violation of privacy, the court questioned, asking who will be held responsible for releasing the illegally recorded calls.

“Can parliament hold an inquiry into the matter of a private person?” the court further asked. “Do the rules allow the speaker to set up a committee to probe into the leaked conversations of private individuals?”

Expressing restraint in the respect for parliament, the notification of the special committee is not being suspended, the court said.

The summons issued to Najam Saqib by the special committee is being suspended, the court ruled.