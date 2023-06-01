Rare ‘1-in-200-year’ event of triple cyclones caused Italy flooding, say experts

Italy is grappling with widespread devastation and loss as the country battles severe flooding triggered by what experts are calling a “one-in-200-year” event.

On Wednesday, scientists confirmed that a unique combination of three cyclones unleashed catastrophic floods, wreaking havoc across northern Italy this month. They concluded that despite the intense rainfall, climate change does not appear to be the cause.

In their investigation, a team of researchers utilized computer simulations and historical data to explore any indications of human-induced warming as the cause of the torrential downpours.

World Weather Attribution conducted a comparative analysis between the observed events and a simulated world without human-caused warming, revealing no discernible traces of fossil-fuel-induced climate change, which differed from previous studies.

Nevertheless, the extraordinary occurrence of three remarkably heavy downpours transpiring within such a condensed timeframe is exceptionally rare.

The study estimated that the probability of three cyclones striking within a three-week period was approximately 1 in 200.

Due to the exceptional nature of this event, climate experts emphasized the necessity for further investigation and analysis.

Co-author of the study, Davide Faranda – a climate physics researcher at the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute in France – cautioned, “This is not the end of the story”.

Acknowledging the rarity of the event, he emphasized during a panel presenting the findings that “This event is too rare,” suggesting that additional time is needed for in-depth study and understanding.

Torrential rains and overflowing rivers have inundated several regions, leading to significant damage to infrastructure, homes, and agricultural lands.