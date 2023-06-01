Watch Live
PU IBA Prof Dr Sania Malik appointed in violation of merit: ACE tells governor

Associate Professor Dr. Rizwan Danish approaches anti-corruption
Qasim Ali Arshad Jun 01, 2023
<p>Prof. Dr. Sania Zahra Malik. Picture courtesy: Punjab University website</p>

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) wrote a letter to Punjab governor to take action against Punjab University IBA department Prof Dr Sania Zahra Malik after her appointment proved in violation of merit.

Sania Zehra Malik’s appointment was found to be illegal during the anti-corruption investigation and wrote a letter to Secretary to governor.

As per the final report by ACE, the authorities wrote that fake experts list used in appointment of Sania Zehra.

The report recommended that the selection board should be conducted again for the appointment of qualified person and recommended to withdraw the salaries given to Professor Sania Zahra Malik.

Associate Professor Dr. Rizwan Danish approached anti-corruption.

punjab university

