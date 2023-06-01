Islamabad IGP issued notice in plea against re-arrest of Shehryar Afridi

The Islamabad High Court has adjourned the hearing till tomorrow after issuing a notice to the Islamabad police chief in a contempt of court plea against PTI leader Shehryar Afridi’s arrest despite court order against it.

The petitioner’s lawyer said his client was re-arrested despite a court order against it, and he was not even presented before the court.

The court asked the government lawyer why the petitioner was not presented in court yet, and sought a response by tomorrow.

Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat asked the court to dispose of the petition today with a direction, as the main case is also fixed for tomorrow.

Marwat said Shehryar Afridi has been kept in the death cell despite court order. He further told the judge that a verbal order had been given for removing Afridi from the death cell, and asked for a written order.

“How is it possible that the order was not complied with?” Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir questioned.

Justice Tahir said the contempt of court case was not being wrapped up, and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Plea against raid at Omar Ayub’s house

Meanwhile, the IHC also summoned the SSP (operations) in person on Tuesday, in a case against the raid on the house of PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition was Omar Ayub’s wife.

Babar Awan appeared on behalf of the petitioner and adopted the stance that the police conducted the raid without a search warrant.

Ayub’s 16-year-old son was also threatened during the illegal raid, he added, and sought an order for the police to return their car also.

The IHC issued notices to the parties concerned, and adjourned the proceedings till June 6.