Kot Addu blast toll rises to 6

Six people were killed and three others injured in a blast inside a house in Daira Din Panah area of Kot Addu.

Rescue officials said an explosion was reported inside a house in Daira Din Panah, Kot Addu on Thursday morning.

They said the blast killed six people and injured three others.

Rescue officials said the victims belonged to the same family, and included two infants, women and men each.

The family dealt in scrap work, and was sifting through it at the time of the explosion, the officials claimed.

Police are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.

Officials said rescue efforts were underway. The bodies and the injured were being shifted to hospital.

A heavy police force, teams of the bomb disposal squad and security institutions concerned reached the spot after the blast.