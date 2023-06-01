Watch Live
Balochistan: Four including woman killed in van, bus collision in Mastung

The accident occurred at national highway
Samaa TV Jun 01, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Four people including a woman died and seven were injured in a van and a bus collision near jungle crossing on the national highway in Mustang, Balochistan.

The rescue authorities confirmed that four people including a woman were killed while seven people were injured in the deadly accident.

The injured were shifted to the hospital.

