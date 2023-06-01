India: Three killed, two injured in firecracker godown blast

At least three people have been killed while two others sustained injuries after an explosion ripped through a firecracker godown in India’s Andhra Pradesh, police said.

As per details, the blast took place at Ellakattava village in Tirupati district while the labourers were inside the warehouse.

The explosion immediately triggered fire inside the godown, which was soon engulfed in the huge flames, prompting authorities to call fire brigade to extinguish the blaze.

The injured people have been transferred to a nearby hospaital.

The deceased have been identified as Nagendra (26), Shankaraiah (56) and Edukondalu (41) and the injured persons were Kalyan (22) and Veeraiah (48).

The injured include the owner of the godown.

The police have shifted the bodies to morgue for post-mortem and a registered a case.

Indian firecracker factories and shops frequently experience accidental explosions, as owners usually ignore safety standards.