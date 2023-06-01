Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman sworn in as Federal Shariat Court chief justice

Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman has taken the oath as chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court.

The oath-taking ceremony was held on Thursday morning.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath to Justice Rahman.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court and the attorney general for Pakistan.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin are among those who attended the oath ceremony.

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar were also in attendance, as were Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Supreme Court.

Who is Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman?

Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman was born in Dacca in 1956. He obtained his professional degree of LLB from the Punjab University, Law College, Lahore in 1980. He was enrolled as an advocate o the high court in 1983 and the Supreme Court in 1997.

In 1998, he was elected as secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association. In 2006, he was elevated as an additional judge of the Lahore High Court and was confirmed as a permanent judge on October 27, 2007.

After the promulgation of the Provisional Constitutional Order in 2007, he was asked to take oath under the PCO, but he refused.

After passing of the 18th Amendment and establishment of the Islamabad High Court, he was elevated as its first constitutional chief justice on January 3, 2011 and as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 25, 2013.

Justice Rahman’s father was Justice Hamoodur Rahman, the chief justice of Pakistan in 1968 and author of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report that inquired into the circumstances leading to the breakup of Pakistan in 1971.