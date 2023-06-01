KSA Crown Prince MBS congratulates Erdogan for winning Presidential elections

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman and newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked on telephone.

Muhammed bin Salman congratulated Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections run-off.

The Saudi Crown Prince also expressed his best wishes for the development and prosperity of Turkey.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election for a new presidential term.

In his cable, the King extended sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Erdogan, and wished the brotherly people of the Republic of Türkiye further progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques commended the fraternal relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples, expressing aspiration to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent a similar cable congratulating President Erdogan on his re-election.

The Crown Prince extended his best wishes to President Erdogan and the brotherly people of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion.