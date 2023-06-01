Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Mianwali Express train’s bogie derails near Faisalabad, leaves 10 wounded

Authorities say derailment was attributed to the deteriorated condition of railway track
Samaa Web Desk Jun 01, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Image for illustration purpose only</p>

Image for illustration purpose only

In a recent incident on Wednesday night, a bogie of the Mianwali Express derailed near Faisalabad, resulting in at least 10 passengers sustaining injuries.

The unfortunate mishap occurred in Chak Jhumra, a town located near Faisalabad, during the train’s journey from Lahore to Mianwali.

Promptly responding to the situation, rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance to the wounded individuals.

According to reliable sources from Pakistan Railways, the derailment was attributed to the deteriorated condition of the railway track, which had been adversely affected by heavy rainfall in the region.

As a result, one of the bogies veered off the track, leading to the unfortunate injuries suffered by the passengers onboard.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Mianwali Express

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular