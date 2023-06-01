Mianwali Express train’s bogie derails near Faisalabad, leaves 10 wounded

In a recent incident on Wednesday night, a bogie of the Mianwali Express derailed near Faisalabad, resulting in at least 10 passengers sustaining injuries.

The unfortunate mishap occurred in Chak Jhumra, a town located near Faisalabad, during the train’s journey from Lahore to Mianwali.

Promptly responding to the situation, rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance to the wounded individuals.

According to reliable sources from Pakistan Railways, the derailment was attributed to the deteriorated condition of the railway track, which had been adversely affected by heavy rainfall in the region.

As a result, one of the bogies veered off the track, leading to the unfortunate injuries suffered by the passengers onboard.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.