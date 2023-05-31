Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Videos

Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India

Both Pakistan and India have nurtured a deep-rooted mutual antipathy
Aamir Majeed May 31, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistan and India are arch-rivals. The subcontinent was partitioned into two independent states, Pakistan and India, in 1947.

Both countries have nurtured a deep-rooted mutual antipathy. They have fought wars, and even today, they maintain a hostile relationship. A Pakistani citizen has made an attempt to ease tensions at the heavily militarized international border.

Watch this video to know that what happened to him;

Pakistan

India

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular