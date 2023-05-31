Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India
Both Pakistan and India have nurtured a deep-rooted mutual antipathy
Pakistan and India are arch-rivals. The subcontinent was partitioned into two independent states, Pakistan and India, in 1947.
Both countries have nurtured a deep-rooted mutual antipathy. They have fought wars, and even today, they maintain a hostile relationship. A Pakistani citizen has made an attempt to ease tensions at the heavily militarized international border.
Watch this video to know that what happened to him;
Pakistan
India
Taboola
Tabool ads will show in this div