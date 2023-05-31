Pakistan thrash Malaysia to set up final against India in Junior Hockey

Pakistan Junior Hockey Team registered another big win on Wednesday as they thrashed Malaysia 6-2 in the semifinal of Junior Asia Cup and qualified for the final of the event.

Three-time champions Pakistan will face the other three time champions India in the final on Thursday and will be seeking revenge of 2015 loss in the same event.

Malaysia led 1-0 at the end of first half as they scored first goal in the 21st minute. Pakistan could not score any goal in first 40 minutes but then Pakistan showed some impressive performance and scored two goals in two minutes.

Malaysia made it 2-2 in the 45th minute but Pakistan dominated the last quarter and scored four goals to win the match 6-2.

Abdul Rehman was given player of the match award as he scored hat-trick.