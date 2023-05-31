Watch Live
FM to attend Jordan’s royal wedding, meet Iraqi leadership

The foreign minister will visit Iraq from June 5-7
Samaa Web Desk May 31, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is travelling this afternoon to Jordan and Iraq, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

In the first leg of the visit, the foreign minister will travel to Jordan to attend the royal wedding.

From Jordan, the foreign minister will visit Iraq from June 5-7.

“During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart,” the FO said.

Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

iraq

jordan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,

