Petrol price in Pakistan cut by Rs8, diesel by Rs5

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday a reduction of Rs5 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and Rs8 per litre in the price of petrol.

Following the second consecutive price cut, diesel will now be available at Rs253 per litre, while petrol will be sold at Rs262 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect from June 1 to June 15.

The price of light-speed diesel has also been reduced by Rs5 per litre, and it will be sold at Rs147.68 per litre.

The government has decided to keep the price of kerosene oil unchanged for the next fortnight - Rs164.07 per litre.

Dar mentioned that despite the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, the government has provided relief to the people.