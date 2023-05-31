More PTI wickets fall as several political figures join PPP

Prominent political figures of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from South Punjab have joined the ranks of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

The party witnessed a significant event as former President Asif Zardari, alongside former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, proudly adorned the party flag in a symbolic gesture to welcome the new members.

During a special event at Bilawal House in Lahore, several prominent individuals officially joined the PPP. Among the notable names were former MNA Qutab Fareed Koreja, Rais Akmal Waran from PP-265, Sardar Shamsher Mazari, Syed Qasim Ali Shamsi, Fariha Batool, Abdul Aziz Kalank, and ex-MPA Rasool Bakhsh Jatoi. Their decision to align themselves with the PPP marks a significant development in the political landscape.

Pir Jafar Muzamil Shah, Sardar Allah Wasaya Chanu Laghari, Muhammad Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Arain, Mrs Atta Qureshi, Yasir Atta Qureshi also became Jiyalas.

Syed Jameel Shah, Syed Rashid Shah, Sheikh Dilshad Ahmed, Syed Bilal Mustafa, Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardizi, Mian Ali Haider Wattoo, Mian Salman Ayub Mohal, Mian Amir Haider Wattoo, Ayaz Khan, Amjad Khan Niazi, Muzamal Khan Niazi, and Umar Masood Farooqui have also joined the PPP.