Country’s economic instability cannot afford criticism, Kh Asif tells Miftah

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has said that the country’s economic instability cannot afford the criticism of former finance minister Miftah Ismail at this time.

Taking to Twitter, he said that since Miftah Ismail’s resignation from the ministry, his remarks on Pakistan’s economic conditions have gained prominence. As a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), his insights are valuable and his capabilities are widely acknowledged. However, given the current economic instability of the country, it is not opportune to publicly criticise on the media, as his knowledge could directly benefit his party.

The Minister went on to emphasize the potential usefulness of Miftah Ismail’s criticism for the government, suggesting that they engage with the party and recall their previous positive experiences and camaraderie. “The party had entrusted Ismail with the Finance Ministry twice, while his removal from the ministry could be a reason, but it cannot justified by targeting the party.

Highlighting the ever-changing nature of politics, Asif emphasized the resilience of dedicated political workers who withstand both challenging and favorable circumstances with unwavering commitment. He acknowledged that loyalty can become transactional when it is accompanied by conditions.

Apologising for using the social media, he expressed his frustration with the continuous stream of criticism that seems to pervade the entirety of the media landscape.

During an interview with a private TV channel yesterday, the former finance minister expressed concern by stating that the likelihood of Pakistan defaulting is extremely high. He emphasised that without the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan would only be able to sustain itself for a quarter, making it nearly impossible for the country to survive without assistance from the IMF.

It is worth noting that in the past, Miftah Ismail has been vocal in his criticism of the policies implemented by the present PML-N government. He has expressed his concerns through press conferences and TV interviews on multiple occasions. Additionally, he has actively participated in organising seminars alongside Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in various cities.