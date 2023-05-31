Al Pacino, 82, expecting fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Renowned actor Al Pacino, aged 82, is embracing the joy of parenthood once more as he and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, aged 29, anticipate the arrival of their first child together. The pregnancy news has been confirmed by Pacino’s representative to PEOPLE, following initial reports from TMZ.

Pacino and Alfallah’s relationship has been public since April 2022, when they were spotted sharing a dinner together, sparking speculation about their romantic involvement. Multiple sources revealed to Page Six last year that the couple had been discreetly dating amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

Having already experienced fatherhood, Al Pacino has three children from previous relationships. His 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, is the result of his past relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Furthermore, Pacino has 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with his former partner, Beverly D’Angelo, with whom he had a romantic connection from 1997 to 2003.

In a candid interview with The New Yorker in 2014, Pacino highlighted the profound significance of being a father in his life. He expressed his sense of responsibility and the fulfillment he derives from actively participating in his children’s lives, stating, “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

While some individuals have expressed concern about the age difference between Pacino and Alfallah, the news of Pacino’s expanding family has predominantly brought joy to his fans and well-wishers.

Fans eagerly anticipate the actor’s upcoming journey as a father once again, expressing their excitement for the joyous moments that lie ahead for the esteemed actor and his growing family. As Al Pacino prepares to welcome his fourth child, the admiration and support from his devoted admirers continue to grow.