‘Sara Ali Khan over Katrina Kaif,’ producer opens up about ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ cast

The producer of the upcoming film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has opened up about the decision to cast Sara Ali Khan opposite Vicky Kaushal instead of Katrina Kaif. The romantic-comedy film has been generating buzz among fans, and the producer recently shared insights into the casting process.

In a recent interview, the producer revealed that while Katrina Kaif is a talented actress, her on-screen persona and aura didn’t align with the character of a small-town girl in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” The producer emphasized that they wanted an actress who could convincingly portray the role of a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law.

The decision to cast Sara Ali Khan was based on her ability to fit the character requirements of the film. The producer believed that Sara’s persona and acting skills were better suited for the role, which revolves around a small-town setting and family dynamics.

Although Katrina Kaif was not cast in this particular film, the producer expressed openness to working with her and Vicky Kaushal in the future. They mentioned that if a suitable script comes along that complements the talents of both actors, they would be more than happy to collaborate with them.

“Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has been generating excitement among fans due to its promising cast and the popularity of its lead actors, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The film is set to be a romantic-comedy and is slated for release on a date soon to be announced.

Fans of Katrina Kaif need not be disappointed, as the producer’s remarks indicate that there may be future opportunities for her to work alongside Vicky Kaushal in a different project. For now, moviegoers can look forward to witnessing the chemistry between Vicky and Sara in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” as they bring the romantic-comedy to life on the big screen.